Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 100.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Inpex stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

