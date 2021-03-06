Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Expands By 100.0%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Inpex stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.
Inpex Company Profile
Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.