Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Expands By 100.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIJIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

IIJIY stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Internet Initiative Japan has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

