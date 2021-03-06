Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Drops By 24.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the January 28th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,729,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 16,676,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,545. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

