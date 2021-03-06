Short Interest in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Drops By 24.9%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.03. 11,023,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,289,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Isoray has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

