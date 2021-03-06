Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Decreases By 20.1%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.07. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.