Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Rises By 65.5%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 464,300 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the January 28th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,643.0 days.

Kakaku.com stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. Kakaku.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

