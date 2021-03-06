Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expands By 43.6%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

