Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Expands By 36.9%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 28th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 487.7 days.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.