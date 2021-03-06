Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 24.1%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 642,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the January 28th total of 846,900 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,201. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.03. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.