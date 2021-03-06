Short Interest in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expands By 44.7%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the January 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock opened at $547.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

