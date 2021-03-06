Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Expands By 41.3%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 28th total of 84,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRN opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

