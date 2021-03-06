Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Drops By 22.1%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 811,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 1,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,057.5 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Mapletree Commercial Trust alerts:

MPCMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,419. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.