Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declines By 21.4%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 28th total of 556,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 277,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.