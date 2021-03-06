Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Rises By 36.0%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 892,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $143.56.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $34,947,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $31,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.