Short Interest in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Rises By 97.7%

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the January 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.32 million, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MITK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $574,192.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $237,822.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,817 shares of company stock worth $3,836,266 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

