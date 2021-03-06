Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rises By 34.5%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 729,200 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,227. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $81,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

