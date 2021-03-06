Short Interest in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expands By 40.3%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 868,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 28th total of 618,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $332.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.