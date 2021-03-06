Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Grows By 32.7%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the January 28th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.35. 25,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

