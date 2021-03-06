Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Drops By 22.4%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

MTYFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$41.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

