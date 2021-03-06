Short Interest in MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Drops By 22.4%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 265,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

MTYFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$41.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

