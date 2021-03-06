Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 30.4%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 194,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,376. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
