Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 30.4%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 194,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,376. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

