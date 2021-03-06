Short Interest in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Drops By 24.5%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 28th total of 286,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nine Energy Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NINE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

