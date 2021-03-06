Short Interest in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Drops By 22.9%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 571,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 4,944,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

