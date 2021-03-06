Short Interest in NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Increases By 66.7%

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NOEJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

NOEJF remained flat at $$36.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $36.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

