Short Interest in Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Expands By 65.6%

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Ophectra Real Estate and Investments stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 81,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,663. Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat.

