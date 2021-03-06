Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Increases By 33.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PGTK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 120,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,233. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.
Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile
