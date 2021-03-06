Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Increases By 33.3%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PGTK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 120,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,233. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

