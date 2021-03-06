Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Rises By 42.3%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 368,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Platinum Group Metals stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $268.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

