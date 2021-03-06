Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Declines By 21.5%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 28th total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyPid in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Shares of PYPD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 62,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,840. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. On average, research analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.