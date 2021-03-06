Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Drops By 22.2%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BTEC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.15. 39,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,498. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000.

