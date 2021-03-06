Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Declines By 23.4%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 28th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,516. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

