Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Drops By 23.8%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the January 28th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,240. The company has a market capitalization of $450.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

