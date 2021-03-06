Short Interest in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Grows By 42.5%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBDR opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.