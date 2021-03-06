Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Decreases By 23.2%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 149.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

