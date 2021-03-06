Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Rises By 44.8%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Scorpio Gold stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

