Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Increases By 35.9%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Scout24 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $$80.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

