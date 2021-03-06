Short Interest in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) Expands By 33.3%

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Seneca Foods stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. Seneca Foods has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

