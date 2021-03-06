Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 22.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.
