Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 22.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 32,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,645. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

