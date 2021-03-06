Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 64.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

