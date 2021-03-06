Short Interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Rises By 37.8%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.69. 4,603,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $3,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,546,107 shares of company stock valued at $147,454,906.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

