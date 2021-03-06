Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Declines By 21.3%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 584,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,117,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

SLGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super League Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

