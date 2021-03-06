Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Declines By 20.9%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 28th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,878.0 days.

Shares of TISCF stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

