Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Expands By 33.2%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TELNY. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

