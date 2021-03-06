Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Decreases By 37.5%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GLU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
