Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Grows By 36.5%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the January 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

NYSE:IFN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. 49,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,554. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.