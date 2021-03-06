Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Increases By 34.5%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 466,600 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the January 28th total of 346,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of THTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 331,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,312. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

