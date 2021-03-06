Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Grows By 33.3%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of TSUKY stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

