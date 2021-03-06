Short Interest in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Declines By 23.0%

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of TT traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.42. 1,080,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,878. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

