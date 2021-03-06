Short Interest in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Declines By 23.0%

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of TT traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.42. 1,080,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,878. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $161.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.78.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,507,000 after buying an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
