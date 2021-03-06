Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Increases By 35.7%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the January 28th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NYSE:TCI remained flat at $$22.00 on Friday. 1,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $191.84 million, a PE ratio of 220.02 and a beta of 0.79. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $40.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

