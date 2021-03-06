Short Interest in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Rises By 36.3%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:U traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,429. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.21.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.