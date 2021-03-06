Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Drops By 23.0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 689,100 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.48. 4,881,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

