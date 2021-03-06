Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Rises By 35.1%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the January 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Veru by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,294. The company has a market cap of $886.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERU. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

